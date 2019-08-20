Longtime Jay-Z associate Irv Gotti told Page Six that the rapper looks as if he’s being “used like a pawn” by the NFL.
The “Empire State of Mind” rapper shocked fans last week by making a deal with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to join its “social justice …
via Top stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2HfM0yt
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The “Empire State of Mind” rapper shocked fans last week by making a deal with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to join its “social justice …
via Top stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2HfM0yt
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]