JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Irv Gotti: NFL made Jay-Z ‘look like a pawn’ – Page Six

#1
Longtime Jay-Z associate Irv Gotti told Page Six that the rapper looks as if he’s being “used like a pawn” by the NFL.

The “Empire State of Mind” rapper shocked fans last week by making a deal with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to join its “social justice …

jay-z.jpg

via Top stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2HfM0yt

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top