The United States government has reacted to claims that Nigeria's former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is wanted in, or barred from entering the country. The US Govt said it would require the legal consent of Atiku Abubakar before releasing information about his immigration status in the country; PREMIUM TIMES reports. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is prohibited by law from releasing such information without the written legal consent of the individual about whom you are asking these questions,” Julie, a Senior Public Information Officer at U.S. CBP said in an email response. Also, last November, the U.S. Department of Justice told Nigeria’s The Punch newspaper that it did not have any record showing that Mr. Abubakar had a pending lawsuit in the U.S. Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had dared Mr. Abubakar to travel to the U.S., suggesting he was wanted for alleged corruption.