According to TMZ, he died in a helicopter crash. Most news outlets are quoting the TMZ story.
Kobe Bryant dead: NBA star tragically dies in California helicopter crash aged 41, says report
Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California aged 41, according to a report.The NBA legend was travelling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas on Sunday morning, claims TMZ, while ESPN also confirmed that Bryant was on board.
Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas
Kobe Bryant was one of the fatalities in a helicopter crash that sparked a quarter acre fire, per a report.
Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash
Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday. He was 41. Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas …
