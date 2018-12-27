Unlike 2017, the Christmas holidays have proceeded without long fuel queues that usually mar the period.
But this has come at a huge cost. Since March this year, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has maintained that daily consumption of petrol has risen to more than …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – http://bit.ly/2rYrpa5
Get more: Nigeria Business News
But this has come at a huge cost. Since March this year, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has maintained that daily consumption of petrol has risen to more than …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – http://bit.ly/2rYrpa5
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]