Yes, it is safe. However, before you place a bet on any betting site, ensure to do due diligence and find out if the company is registered with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. Next, ensure you’re placing your bet or inputting your card details on the correct website.

PS - safety online is a relative word. You need to make sure you are on the right website or using the correct app for companies such as bet9ja, nairabet etc.
 
