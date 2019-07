TheLeftWing said: It appears only the sellers get into trouble and then released without charge after rumours of abuse. Click to expand...

Prostitution in Nigeria is illegal in all Northern States that practice Islamic penal code. In Southern Nigeria, the activities of pimps or madams, underage prostitution and the operation or ownership of brothels are penalized under sections 223, 224, and 225 of the Nigerian Criminal Code. USAID estimates that there are103,506 low-income prostitutes in Nigeria. Not sure this figure includes higher class activities, students etc