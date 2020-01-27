Prostitution Is Not A Criminal Offense In Nigeria —Court Declares Reading Time: < 1 minute 200 Views Prostitution Isn’t A Criminal Offense In Nigeria —Court Declares A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today declares that sex work is not a criminal offence in Nigeria, and that it is a violation of the rights of female sex workers, FSW as enshrined under...

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja today declares that sex work is not a criminal offence in Nigeria, and that it is a violation of the rights of female sex workers, FSW as enshrined under Section 37 of the Constitution for any security agent to break into their homes.



Hon. Justice Binta Murtala Nyako delivered the judgment in a case filed by Lawyers Alert on behalf of one Constance Nkwocha &15 Ors V. Min. of FCT & 5 Ors. Click to expand...

It is not clear what the legal status of prostitution is in Nigeria. The legality of the 'oldest profession in the world' might depend on state laws rather than federal and on how those laws are interpreted.From the article linked below, it will appear that the 'profession' is legal, although other articles show that the lobby group for Nigerian prostitutes are still advocating for the laws in Nigeria to be changed to make prostitution legal in Nigeria.