  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Is The House Of Reps Plotting To Impeach VP Osinbajo? – OluFamous.Com

#1
The House of Representatives has denied having plans to institute impeachment processes against the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was said to have summoned the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Edo State, Johnson Agbonayinma, who alleged that some members were collating signatures …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2G0bZvQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top