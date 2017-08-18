An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday has ordered an Islamic cleric, Babatunde Suleiman of Oloje area, Ilorin, for allegedly possessing human parts Magistrate Bio Saliu ordered that the defendant be remanded at Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin and adjourned the case until August 31 for further mention. The prosecutor, Inspector Isaac Yakubu, informed the court that Babatunde exhumed the corpse of his friend, cut of its head, legs and hands for rituals He said that the human head, two legs and two hands were recovered from the ceiling of the defendant’s room. The prosecutor said that the parts were traced as a result of offensive odour from the defendant’s house. He said investigations were still ongoing. The defendant pleaded not guilty while the prosecutor objected the bail application