World Islamic State Claims Responsibility for London Terror Attack

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Mar 23, 2017 at 5:38 PM.

    Terror group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's terror attack at Westminster Palace in London.

    'Terrorist Attack' at UK Parliament; Man Causes Terror at Westminster Palace

    Speaking about the attack on Thursday, Amaq, a propaganda agency linked to the jihadist group said:

    “The perpetrator of yesterday’s attack in front of the British parliament was a soldier of the Islamic State and the operation was carried out in response to calls to target coalition countries,” Amaq said citing a “security source.”

    The attack saw at least 5 people dead in total, including a police official.
     

    Mar 23, 2017 at 5:38 PM
