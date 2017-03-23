Terror group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's terror attack at Westminster Palace in London. 'Terrorist Attack' at UK Parliament; Man Causes Terror at Westminster Palace Speaking about the attack on Thursday, Amaq, a propaganda agency linked to the jihadist group said: “The perpetrator of yesterday’s attack in front of the British parliament was a soldier of the Islamic State and the operation was carried out in response to calls to target coalition countries,” Amaq said citing a “security source.” The attack saw at least 5 people dead in total, including a police official.