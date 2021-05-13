  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

World Israel says campaign against Hamas ‘only at beginning’ as deaths rise – Vanguard Nigeria News


Israel says campaign against Hamas 'only at beginning' as deaths rise - Vanguard News

Israel killed several Hamas commanders and blew up a 14-floor high-rise in the Gaza Strip as the Jewish State stepped up its military campaign on Wednesday. “This was only the beginning. We will inflict blows on them that they have never dreamed of,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
