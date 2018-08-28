African students who were part of an Israeli government programme to study Agriculture have been kicked out of the Israeli town of Avshalom, after locals branded them “animals, rapists and human trash”, and claimed they would bring “rape, murder and break-ins" to the area.The 15 South Sudanese students arrived in Israel a few days ago, as part of a larger group, and were housed in Avshalom. They are part of a flagship project of a number of government ministries, led by the Foreign and Agriculture Ministries. They are learning about the use of greenhouses, drip irrigation and other agricultural developments, and are supposed to take this knowledge back with them to their own countries.