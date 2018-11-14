(CNN) — Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced his resignation on Wednesday and called for early elections because of his opposition to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza that brought an end to the worst fighting since the 2014 war.
Calling the ceasefire "giving in to terror," the …
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2DEF7Xw
Get more World News
Calling the ceasefire "giving in to terror," the …
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2DEF7Xw
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]