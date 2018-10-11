Politics Issues delaying choice of Atiku’s running mate – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The possibility of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) settling for a replacement for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from the Southeast and intrigues by politicians jostling to be chosen are some of the reasons the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2A40kqR

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top