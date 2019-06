What do a Nigerian Agnostic, a Czech Christian, a Japanese Shintoist, a Norwegian Atheist and a Bangladeshi Baha’i have in common? Well, apart from bipedal movement, opposable thumbs and breathing oxygen, very little to be honest. So when I found myself sharing a student house at Cottingham Road …Read more via The ScoopNG – http://bit.ly/31BnmB6 Get More Nigeria Metro News