JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro It’s Illegal, Unconstitutional To Ban Shi’ite Movement – Ozekhome – Leadership Newspaper

#1
”Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has described proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as illegal and unconstitutional.

Ozekhome said the Shi’ite group is a religious group, like the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sunni group, and as such, cannot be banned. “It is …

oze.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Mkm3RW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top