”Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has described proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as illegal and unconstitutional.
Ozekhome said the Shi’ite group is a religious group, like the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sunni group, and as such, cannot be banned. “It is …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Mkm3RW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ozekhome said the Shi’ite group is a religious group, like the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sunni group, and as such, cannot be banned. “It is …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Mkm3RW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]