Politics It’s Official: Atiku names Peter Obi as running mate – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
A former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has been named as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 presidential election. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who emerged the presidential flag-bearer of the main opposition party made the appointment on Friday, his campaign …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CcCNoX
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top