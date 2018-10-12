A former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has been named as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 presidential election. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who emerged the presidential flag-bearer of the main opposition party made the appointment on Friday, his campaign …
