Featured Thread #1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader of the house of representatives, as its candidate for the position of speaker in the 9th assembly.
Gbajabiamila was adopted after an intensive deliberation between the party’s house of representatives members-elect at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in Abuja
READ MORE
Gbajabiamila was adopted after an intensive deliberation between the party’s house of representatives members-elect at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in Abuja
READ MORE