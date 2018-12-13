  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

World It’s time to take back your data from Google and Facebook’s server farms | Giri Sreenivas – the Guardian

#1
In April 2004, the Chinese journalist Shi Tao revealed an order from the Communist Party to censor coverage of the 15th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Journalists were instructed to “direct public opinion” and uphold party doctrine in their reporting.

Hoping to inform others of the censorship, …



Read more via the Guardian – https://ift.tt/2SHQxgp

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top