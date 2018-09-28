Sports It’s vindictive – APC warns as party condemns suspension of former Delta House of Assembly Speaker – Naija.ng

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the three months suspension slammed on the immediate past speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya, describing it as vindictive and an affront on democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the condemnation by the party is coming just as Igbuya also denied the allegation of financial recklessness leveled...




Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2OmdeZ9

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top