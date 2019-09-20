Metro It Is Better To Be Evicted Than To Be Disqualified - Mercy Throws Shade At Tacha - Nairaland

Bbnaija lovers Mercy and Ike spark outrage after releasing one of their hottest romantic photos online recently as they covers media room hub Nov 2019/magazine, praizenews report.

During an interactive section at media room hub mamagazine, Mercy throw shade at Tacha saying its better to be evicted than to be disqualified because the person has disappointed those that has been voting for him or her.

MERCY 1.jpg

