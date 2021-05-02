Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
It is criminal to molest a minor or use a minor as trap to gather evidence - Yomi Fabiyi reacts to CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting comedian Princess' foster daughter; Calls for arrest of all those connected to the video
Actor, Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the CCTV footage which showed actor, Baba Ijesha molesting comedian Princess' 14-year-old daughter in her home in Lagos. CCTV footage which was r
www.lindaikejisblog.com