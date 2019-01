President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe criticisms for his performance at Wednesday night live TV Town hall meeting, tagged #NGTheCandidate. The president was at the interview, which aired live on NTA, with his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and has now attracted serious backlash from Nigerians, who have …Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2MfYrMd --Get More Nigeria Political News