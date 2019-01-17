Politics It is now clear that Osinbajo is the real presideny, Buhari just a ceremonial head – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe criticisms for his performance at Wednesday night live TV Town hall meeting, tagged #NGTheCandidate. The president was at the interview, which aired live on NTA, with his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and has now attracted serious backlash from Nigerians, who have …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2MfYrMd
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top