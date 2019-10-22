Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics It Is Unfortunate No One Is Willing To Stand As Sowore’s Surety: Judge – Information Nigeria

#1
Founder of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court, Abuja has expressed concern over the fact that Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, has not met his bail conditions.

The judge while ruling on the application for variation of the bail conditions on …

sowore.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BtnwyG

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[133]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top