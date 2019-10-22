Founder of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court, Abuja has expressed concern over the fact that Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, has not met his bail conditions.
The judge while ruling on the application for variation of the bail conditions on …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BtnwyG
Get More Nigeria Political News
The judge while ruling on the application for variation of the bail conditions on …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BtnwyG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[133]