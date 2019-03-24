Kudi, a pioneering conversational online payments startup, has raised $5.8m in a funding round led by the Partech Africa Fund.
The news was broken by WeeTracker, which discovered a SEC filing submitted by the US-incorporated startup on the 4th of March, 2019.......
Read more via Techpoint.Africa – https://ift.tt/2Tmm3Rf
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The news was broken by WeeTracker, which discovered a SEC filing submitted by the US-incorporated startup on the 4th of March, 2019.......
Read more via Techpoint.Africa – https://ift.tt/2Tmm3Rf
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]