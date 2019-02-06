Sports ITS HAPPENING! Real Madrid Planning To Sign Chelsea Star Hazard – Naijaloaded

#1
Real Madrid have informed Eden Hazard, that they will make an offer to sign him from Chelsea this summer, the UK Telegraph reports.

On Tuesday, Hazard revealed that he has made a decision on his future, stating that “I know what …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2ShzKW5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top