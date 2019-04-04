A Nigerian soldier, Obi Peter who was shot by Boko Haram terrorists in 2015 has taken to Facebook to cry for help saying he feels 'rejected and abandoned'.Read his very touching story below....Time to speak out rather than committing suicideI am Obi Peter, a Nigerian soldier shot by Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri on January 25th 2015. I have been on admission till December 2018 when I was forced to visit my unit from Kaduna Military by the Army Hospital director to come back when an approval of fund for my further treatment is made