Donald Trump has let his daughter stand in for him at international events around the world. But at the G20 summit, international critics who accuse the US President of nepotism took unbridled glee in watching Ivanka Trump falter in the presence of powerful world leaders.
America’s ‘first daughter,’ was …
Read more via mirror – https://ift.tt/2KOYmRQ
Get more World News
America’s ‘first daughter,’ was …
Read more via mirror – https://ift.tt/2KOYmRQ
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]