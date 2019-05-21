Adbulrasheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, has called on the federal government to make provision for security votes for the traditional institution to help fight insecurity in the country. Akanbi, who spoke to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital on Monday, said the traditional rulers are closer to the …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2YEhhkW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2YEhhkW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]