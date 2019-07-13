JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Iwobi Cautions Nigeria over ‘Favourites’ Tag – Thisdaylive

#1
Nigeria’s preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Algeria on Sunday has not been affected by the fact that many view the Super Eagles as favourites for the title, says Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi.

Despite unconvincing performances in the group stage, Nigeria beat holders Cameroon in the …

alex.JPG

read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2YPk8YQ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top