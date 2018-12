Alex Iwobi is the only Nigerian on a 10-man shortlist for the 2018 Caf African Player of the Year Award. Iwobi, 22, was among 34 players nominated for the prestigious award a fortnight ago, and he remains the last Super Eagles player standing after the nominees were pruned....Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Lhl3vf Get More Nigeria Sports News