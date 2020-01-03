The police have filed one count of car theft against Nigerian artiste Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, also known as Iyanya, before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.
In the charge sheet marked, LD/9024C/2019, the Akwa-Ibom born star was accused of the conversion of a vehicle to his own....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OvKHzh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In the charge sheet marked, LD/9024C/2019, the Akwa-Ibom born star was accused of the conversion of a vehicle to his own....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OvKHzh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]