Entertainment J.K. Rowling: In defence of women, free speech and commonsense – Businessday NG

#1

J.K. Rowling: In defence of women, free speech and commonsense - Businessday NG

Two years ago, I attended a workshop on preventing sexual and gender-based violence and torture. I was among a select number of lawyers, medical doctors, journalists, and some civil society organisations at the workshop which was sponsored by several NGOs including the United Nations Democracy...
businessday.ng businessday.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Place your Ad here for $150.00 per Month!
 
[85]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top