South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma was on Friday evening conferred with a chieftaincy title in Owerri, Imo State. Zuma was given the traditional title of “Ochiagha Imo” by Eze Imo, HRH Samuel Ohiri. The chieftaincy title certificate was presented to him by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. The conferment of chieftaincy title on the South African president is part of the activities scheduled for his two-day visit to the country, following a State visit to Zambia. Governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha revealed earlier that Zuma would also be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rochas Okorocha Foundation and Zuma Foundation during the visit. Also, the South African president would be expected to assess the planned over 20,000-hectare, Egbema Industrial Park estimated to cost over N2 billion and the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.