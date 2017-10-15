Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo State

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 15, 2017 at 8:45 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma was on Friday evening conferred with a chieftaincy title in Owerri, Imo State.

    Zuma was given the traditional title of “Ochiagha Imo” by Eze Imo, HRH Samuel Ohiri.

    The chieftaincy title certificate was presented to him by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

    The conferment of chieftaincy title on the South African president is part of the activities scheduled for his two-day visit to the country, following a State visit to Zambia.

    Governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha revealed earlier that Zuma would also be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rochas Okorocha Foundation and Zuma Foundation during the visit.

    Also, the South African president would be expected to assess the planned over 20,000-hectare, Egbema Industrial Park estimated to cost over N2 billion and the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

    zuma.jpg
     
    Samguine, Oct 15, 2017 at 8:45 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Jacob Zuma Bags
    1. kemi
      Metro

      Drama As Pastor Oyedepo Blocks Wife’s Burial With Bouncers [PHOTO]

      kemi, Jun 13, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      18,607
      Samuel Arua
      Jun 14, 2017
    2. Jules
      Metro

      Panama Papers, Zuma and the DNA of Corruption - Reuben Abati

      Jules, Apr 8, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,279
      Jules
      Apr 8, 2016
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      UNILAG Student Dies After Drinking Local Insecticide, Sniper – See Photo

      RemmyAlex, Mar 20, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,688
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 20, 2016
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria's Arms Deal: EFCC to Replace Evidence Against Dokpesi

      RemmyAlex, Mar 3, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,005
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 3, 2016
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      South African President 'Jacob Zuma' is Coming to Nigeria

      Lequte, Mar 2, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      668
      Lequte
      Mar 2, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Plateau: How Joshua Dariye Diverted N1.126bn Ecological Funds - Witness

      RemmyAlex, Jan 26, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      962
      sirOscie
      Jan 27, 2016
    7. Vunderkind
      Metro

      ASUP's One Year Strike and Nigeria's Educational Disadvantage - Solomon Jacob

      Vunderkind, May 28, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,469
      Vunderkind
      May 28, 2014

    Comments