Submit Post Advertise

World Jacob Zuma Reacts To Zimbabwe's Political Standoff

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 11:39 AM. Views count: 117

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    President Jacob Zuma of South Africa has expressed concerns over the uncertain political situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

    In a statement on Wednesday, November 15, said that any unconstitutional changes of government would be contrary to both SADC and African Union positions.

    Zuma urged the Zimbabwean military to resolve the political standoff in the country amicably, the South African reports.

    He said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) would closely monitor the situation with the intent of rendering assistance where possible.

    zuma and mugabe.JPG

    "President Jacob Zuma, on behalf of SADC, has noted with great concern the unfolding political situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

    "President Zuma has called for calm and restraint and has expressed hope that developments in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of Government as that would be contrary to both SADC and African Union positions.

    "The President has urged the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Defence Force to resolve the political impasse amicably and has urged the Zimbabwean Defence Force to ensure that the maintenance of peace and security in the country is not compromised.

    "SADC will continue to closely monitor the situation and remains ready to assist where necessary to resolve the political impasse in keeping with established SADC Protocols and processes."
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 11:39 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Jacob Zuma Reacts
    1. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe Crisis: I Am Fine, 'Confined' At Home – Mugabe Speaks

      RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 11:50 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      271
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 15, 2017 at 11:50 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      World

      In Owerri, Jacob Zuma Says Nobody Should Kill Nigerians In South Africa

      RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      632
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 16, 2017
    3. Samguine
      World

      South African Court Rules President Zuma Must Face Corruption And Fraud Charges

      Samguine, Oct 14, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      605
      Samguine
      Oct 14, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      World

      South Africa's Jacob Zuma To Step Down As President

      RemmyAlex, Mar 30, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,246
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 30, 2017
    5. Oluogunjobi
      World

      Jacob Zuma Bans Citizens Of 9 African Countries From Entering South Africa [LIST]

      Oluogunjobi, Mar 12, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      52,956
      victory
      Mar 12, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      World

      Jacob Zuma Confirms Trump's Call, Nigeria Yet To React

      RemmyAlex, Feb 13, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,873
      RemmyAlex
      Feb 13, 2017
    7. Oluogunjobi
      World

      South Africa Reacts Angrily To US, Britain Over Terrorist Attacks

      Oluogunjobi, Jun 8, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      820
      Oluogunjobi
      Jun 8, 2016

    Comments