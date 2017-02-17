The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have announced that the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will hold in May 2017. This was made known by the JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, through the Board’s Twitter handle @jambhq According to him, actual dates will be announced soon. He also advised candidates to beware of false dates and fraudsters. “2017 UTME is scheduled to hold in May 2017. Actual dates will be announced soon. Beware of false dates and fraudsters,” he said. Meanwhile, JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has explained why an unusual delay has preceded the sales of application forms. He said the ongoing switch-over in the major thrust of the sale of form which is the scratch card to direct payment into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) was responsible for the delay.