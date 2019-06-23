advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro JAMB 2019 Original Result Slip Printing Begins – Please Inform Any Jambite You Know – Naijaloaded

#1
All 2019 JAMB candidates are hereby informed that the printing of JAMB Original Result can be done through their individual profiles. The Original JAMB result slip is an official document you will likely need to during your admission screening exercise and …

JAMB.png

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2X1AjWf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[114]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top