Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro JAMB Issues Important Notice For Direct Entry Candidates

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Apr 4, 2017 at 7:06 AM. Views count: 64

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB on Monday said that Direct Entry candidates will be required to sit for a school-based aptitude test and not the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

    JAMB.jpg

    Mr. Fabian Benjamin, Head of Information at JAMB said, “Direct Entry candidates will attempt an aptitude test which is school-based. They are not sitting for the UTME. The test is from the universities.

    ''The new book we introduced will be used by Direct Entry candidates for the aptitude tests that will be conducted by the universities. Students with matriculation numbers of universities are not eligible to sit for the UTME. If they are not satisfied with their chosen disciplines, they can ask for transfer.’’
     
    Jules, Apr 4, 2017 at 7:06 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments