The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB on Monday said that Direct Entry candidates will be required to sit for a school-based aptitude test and not the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Mr. Fabian Benjamin, Head of Information at JAMB said, “Direct Entry candidates will attempt an aptitude test which is school-based. They are not sitting for the UTME. The test is from the universities. ''The new book we introduced will be used by Direct Entry candidates for the aptitude tests that will be conducted by the universities. Students with matriculation numbers of universities are not eligible to sit for the UTME. If they are not satisfied with their chosen disciplines, they can ask for transfer.’’