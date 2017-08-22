The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Tuesday pegged 120 as the minimum cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2017/2018 academic session. JAMB also fixed 100 as the minimum cut-off mark for admission into polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics. However, it said candidates seeking degree admission into the colleges of education must equally possess 120 like that of the universities. This was the fallout of the policy committee meeting the board had with stakeholders in education sector, Monday, in Abuja.