The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of its 2019 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on April 1.
JAMB JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uIM8jo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
JAMB JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uIM8jo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]