James Blake has been missing in action for awhile now, but today he's back with his long awaited album "Assume Form" which is available for download in Mp3 or iTunes M4A AAC below.
James Blake – Assume Form
Genre: Electronic
Released: 18 Jan 2019
Format: Mp3 320kbps/ m4a itunes plus
Track list:
01. Assume Form
02. Mile High (feat. Metro Boomin & Travis Scott)
03. Tell Them (feat. Metro Boomin & Moses Sumney)
04. Into the Red
05. Barefoot in the Park (feat. ROSALÍA)
06. Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
07. Are You in Love?
08. Where’s the Catch? (feat. André 3000)
09. I’ll Come Too
10. Power On
11. Don’t Miss It
12. Lullaby for My Insomniac
