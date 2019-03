Deadline is reporting that James Bond 25 might include Lupita Nyong’o in its star-studded cast.According to the media house, a source close to the situation say that Lupita Nyong’o is being courted to join the Bond film. And this comes a day after Variety confirmed that Oscar Award-winner Rami Malek was …via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2UcfotX Get more Nigeria Entertainment News