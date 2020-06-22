Ex-Convict James Ibori, Who Spent Years In UK Jail For Corruption And Looting, Rewarded In Nigeria As Patron Of ‘Former Governors Forum’ | Sahara Reporters
In a letter signed by Chairman of the group and former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, and Prof Tunde Esan, the Executive Secretary, Ibori’s appointment took effect from July 13, 2020.
