Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori has disowned a Twitter account created with his name. In a press statement signed by Chief Ibori's Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, the former Governor of Delta State explained that reports reached him Sunday afternoon that a Twitter handle in his name (@ChiefIbori), with his picture too, has been trending on the internet. His media office immediately reached out to some journalists such as to warn Nigerians not to fall victim to the fraudster who created that Twitter Account for whatever reason. We can only suspect that a confidence trickster must have created that account to lure incredulous Nigerians into a 419 trap. Please, Chief Ibori would like the general public to disregard that account and to stop assessing the Twitter handle over matters or discussions affecting him as he neither nor those working for him created that Twitter handle or has ever commented on it. The Twitter administrators have been advised to shut down the account and whenever Ibori sees the need to create a Twitter account, the public would be so advised.