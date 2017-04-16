Former governor of Delta, James Ibori, has revealed why he supported Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2015 gubernatorial election. Ibori made the revelation when he received a delegation of Ndi Anioma led by Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor, the Obi of Owa, and Chairman, Delta Council of Traditional Rulers, in his home in Oghara. He said the massive support he received from the Aniomas in his quest for governorship in 1998 prompted his support. “My believe in justice, equity and fairness informed my firm support for an Anioma governor which has come to pass with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the saddle”, Ibori added