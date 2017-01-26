Gambian former President Yahya Jammeh has congratulated President Adama Barrow. Jammeh extended his felicitation in a message read on Gambian state TV over the weekend. “I hereby wish President Adama Barrow all the best from the bottom of my heart. The Almighty Allah has decided, and I will be found wanting if I as a Muslim and a former president do not sincerely wish him and his administration all the best,” Jammeh said. He added: “For the welfare of all Gambians, anytime my advice and support is needed by President Adama Barrow, I am ready to offer him sincere advice and services.