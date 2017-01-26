Submit Post Advertise

World Jammeh Congratulates Barrow, Offers Sincere Advice

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:17 PM. Views count: 78

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Gambian former President Yahya Jammeh has congratulated President Adama Barrow.

    Jammeh extended his felicitation in a message read on Gambian state TV over the weekend.

    jammehAdama.JPG

    “I hereby wish President Adama Barrow all the best from the bottom of my heart. The Almighty Allah has decided, and I will be found wanting if I as a Muslim and a former president do not sincerely wish him and his administration all the best,” Jammeh said.

    He added: “For the welfare of all Gambians, anytime my advice and support is needed by President Adama Barrow, I am ready to offer him sincere advice and services.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:17 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Oyenuga Emmanuel

    Oyenuga Emmanuel Member

    Medicine after death! Ought to 've been issued before troops descended, hopes still intact.
     
    Oyenuga Emmanuel, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:56 PM
    #2
  3. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    He made it a --better late than Never--- issue.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:03 PM
    #3