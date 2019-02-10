Janelle Monae is hopeful, and we are sending her all the good wishes. The multifaceted star spoke with the folks at Billboard about the upcoming Grammy Award event set to hold this weekend, Feb. 10, in California.
Asked what winning her first Grammy will mean for her, especially at this time when …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2tnnCUB
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Asked what winning her first Grammy will mean for her, especially at this time when …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2tnnCUB
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]