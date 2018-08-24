World Japan Offers Drones To Aged Farmers – Channels Television

#1
The next generation farmhand in Japan’s ageing rural heartland may be a drone.

For several months, developers and farmers in northeast Japan have been testing a new drone that can hover above paddy fields and perform backbreaking tasks in a fraction of the time it takes for …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2MxiMA0

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top