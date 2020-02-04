Entertainment Jay-Z, Beyonce face backlash for sitting during national anthem – P.M. News

Power couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce have been tagged as ‘disrespectful’ after drawing attention on Sunday while attending Super Bowl LIV for staying seated during the performance of the national anthem.

The Carters along with their daughter, Blue Ivy, were photographed sitting during Demi Lovato’s anthem performance …

