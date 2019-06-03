Entertainment Jay-Z Officially Becomes Hiphop’s First Billionaire – Tori News

#1
Jay-Z once told us that he's not businessman, he's a business, man. According to Forbes' latest cover story, Hov has crossed the proverbial finish line, thanks to his many business endeavours.

The cover story details how the rapper born Shawn Carter's net worth "conservatively totals $1 billion....



via Tori News – http://bit.ly/2QIUphr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top